Venom: The Last Dance director teases Knull is not a “one and done” villain

The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance revealed the arrival of Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, who is considered to be one of the more powerful villains in the Marvel universe. While The Last Dance is being billed as the epic conclusion of the Venom trilogy, director Kelly Marcel told IGN that the movie is “ just the beginning ” for Knull.

“ We know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull. The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done,’ ” Marcel said. “ This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel’s greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom’s partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story… This is just the beginning for Knull. “

Knull may not feature as heavily in Venom: The Last Dance as fans would like, but it seems he will have a role to play in future stories. “ The universe is wide and rich, and one movie could never do justice to Knull, ” Marcel said. “ Beyond this trilogy, there are more stories to explore – God is coming. “

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. Nothing has been officially announced as to who is playing Knull (although there are several options floating around out there), but we won’t have long to wait until we know for sure. The Last Dance finds Eddie and Venom on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Advance tickets for the sequel went on sale earlier this month, and it was revealed that the runtime would be 110 minutes. This makes it slightly shorter than the original movie (112 minutes) but longer than the sequel (97 minutes). Venom: The Last Dance will hit theaters on October 25th.