POLL: What’s the best movie of the Venom trilogy?

With Venom: The Last Dance closing out Sony’s trilogy, let us know which of the three Venom movies you think is the best.

With Venom: The Last Dance in theaters now, Sony’s most successful live-action Spider-Verse spin-off series seems to be coming to an end after three movies. Truth be told, the Venom franchise has never been beloved by critics or fans, yet they made a significant amount of money for Sony. In fact, one could argue it was the success of these films which paved the way for misbegotten spin-offs, such as Morbius and Madame Web. Yesterday, we posted our rankings of the Venom series, but now we want your take. What’s the best Venom movie? Take the poll below and let us know!