The runtime for Venom: The Last Dance gets revealed as advanced tickets and special offers go on sale

The runtime for Venom: The Last Dance is revealed as Fandango offers advanced tickets and an exclusive “We Are Venom” bundle

We’re a few weeks away from hitting the dance floor with Tom Hardy‘s salivating symbiote when Venom: The Last Dance waltzes into theaters. The anticipated threequel aims to make a splash when the dynamic duo, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom, attempt to thwart an oncoming invasion as a new villain lurks in the shadows. In addition to promoting Fandango’s advanced tickets and exclusive bundle for Venom: The Last Dance, we’ve learned the film’s runtime is 110 minutes. That’s almost two hours’ worth of blood, carnage, and surprises for the symbiote’s final bow.

Today, tickets are available on Fandango for Venom: The Last Dance, premiering in theaters on Friday, October 25. To make the film’s launch more exciting, Fandango offers audiences the “We Are Venom” bundle to kick the moviegoing experience up a notch for $99.80. The exclusive package includes two tickets to Venom: The Last Dance, an exclusive Venom Collector’s Cup, the Complete Venom Trilogy on Digital, and an exclusive poster.

Channel your inner saboteur and grab the "We Are Venom" package for your friends AND foes here!

“In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Hardy is reprising the role of Eddie Brock and Venom for the sequel. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) also star as primary cast members. Official details on the new characters remain a mystery. Still, Ejiofor is not playing his Doctor Strange character, Baron Mordo, since the Venom movies are in a different universe than the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The upcoming finale also features Knull, the King in Black, a villain created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman.

What do you think about Fandango's "We Are Venom" package for Venom: The Last Dance? If you could find a friend to go to the movies with, it's not a bad deal. Let us know if you plan to see Venom's last dance in the comments below.