Kevin Smith’s The 4:30 Movie set for November 4K and Blu-ray release

The 4:30 Movie , the sixteenth feature film from director Kevin Smith, received a theatrical release on September 13th, and now it has been revealed that the movie is coming to 4K and Blu-ray on November 5th! Copies of the physical media versions of the movie are available for pre-order on Amazon – including an Amazon-exclusive steelbook edition where the case is designed to look like a large VHS tape and the discs look like VHS tape spools! A fitting design for a movie that’s set in 1986. Images of the steelbook design can be seen right here:

The 4:30 Movie is a coming-of-age comedy that follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex. But when one of the guys also invites the girl of his dreams to see the latest comedy, each of the teens will learn something serious about life and love before the credits roll.

Austin Zajur (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), and Reed Northrup (High Maintenance) play the sixteen year old friends, with Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as the dream girl. Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Genesis Rodriguez (Tusk), Justin Long (Barbarian), Sam Richardson (Veep), Jason Lee (Almost Famous), Rachel Dratch (I Love My Dad), Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Jason Biggs (American Pie), and Method Man (How High) are also in the cast.

The 4:30 Movie was filmed at Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, a theatre Smith now co-owns and used to hang out in every weekend when he was a teenager. Liz Destro, Josh Bachove, and Jordan Monsanto produced, with Bill Bromiley, Shanan Becker, and Jonathan Saba executive producing.

JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy and I were both fans of The 4:30 Movie and rank it highly as one of the best movies Smith has ever made. You can read Alex’s review HERE. I will definitely be adding a copy of this one to my collection of Kevin Smith movies on physical media. A collection that’s only lacking KillRoy Was Here, since that one was released as an NFT.

The back of the 4K release reveals that bonus features include an audio commentary with Kevin Smith and a making of featurette, as well as the trailer.

Will you be picking up a copy of The 4:30 Movie on 4K and/or Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.