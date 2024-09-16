Kevin Smith reveals how and why KillRoy Was Here became an NFT release

Two years have passed since Kevin Smith‘s horror anthology KillRoy Was Here made its way out into the world as an NFT – and to this day, the only people who have seen the movie are those who have either bought the NFT, been given access to one of the NFTs, or attended a special screening. Which means so few people have seen KillRoy Was Here, it could almost be described as Smith’s “lost movie.” Now, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly and promoting his new film The 4:30 Movie, Smith has revealed exactly how and why the movie became an NFT release.

Directed by Smith from a script he wrote with Andy McElfresh, KillRoy Was Here was made on a minuscule budget as a project with film students at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. The movie is a throwback anthology horror film featuring a creature that kills evil adults at the behest of victimized kids. The creature at the heart of the story is KillRoy, inspired by the “Kilroy was here” graffiti that became popular during World War II, showing a long-nosed man peeking over a fence. In this case, KillRoy started out as a Florida man named Roy Huggins, who was a soldier in the Vietnam War, not World War II, and when he was captured by enemy soldiers he got loose, killed a whole lot of people, and cannibalized one of the corpses. He had to be locked up in a mental institution, and when the place caught on fire Roy was left to burn. Now he’s a supernatural being who stalks the Florida swamps, and his burns have left him looking a lot like that figure in the Kilroy graffiti. They say he has a psychic connection to kids, and if someone says his name three times he’ll show up with his machete and start hacking away at anyone who has wronged a child.

The cast includes Harley Quinn Smith, Jason Mewes, Chris Jericho, Betty Aberlin, Ralph Garman, Daisy McElfresh, and Justin Kucsulain.

Smith told Entertainment Weekly, “ We made this movie KillRoy Was Here with the kids at the Ringling College of Art and Design. I wound up with possession of the movie. When it was all done, I had this movie; perfectly watchable, Creepshow type of movie. So I reached out to Shudder and I was like, ‘Hey man, you guys wanna run this? It’s a Kevin Smith original, kind of horror movie. 30 grand.’ That was it. Shudder was like, ‘This is terrible. This isn’t good enough for Shudder.’ Then our producer on the movie, David (Shapiro), he goes, ‘I met with this company, they are interested in buying a movie to release as an NFT. The first movie to release as an NFT, and what they wanna do is use it to showcase their blockchain technology.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, all right.’ Perhaps this is another version of indie film, this is a new playground to go play in. Company paid us over a million dollars. I made a million dollars off of this movie. ‘Not good enough for Shudder.’ ” Now, with that explanation, the whole NFT release strategy finally makes sense.

KillRoy Was Here may not meet up to Shudder’s standards, but here’s hoping more of Smith’s fans will have the chance to see the movie eventually.

Have you seen KillRoy Was Here? What do you think of the story behind the NFT release? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.