Chasing Chasing Amy: Kevin Smith documentary gets a VOD release next week

Sav Rodgers’ documentary Chasing Chasing Amy premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and has been making the festival rounds ever since, screening at 76 festivals around the world to date. Level 33 Entertainment gave the film a theatrical release last month, and now we’ve learned that Chasing Chasing Amy will be available to rent or own on VOD as of next Tuesday, December 17th!

MediaPlayNews reports that in the documentary, filmmaker Sav Rodgers takes a journey of self-discovery while making a documentary about Kevin Smith’s 1997 film Chasing Amy and its polarizing reputation among LGBTQ+ people. They go on to reveal that Chasing Chasing Amy explores the transformational impact of the ’90s cult classic on a 12-year-old queer kid from Kansas, coming of age and to terms with his identity. For young Sav Rodgers, the Kevin Smith cult classic became a life raft. As Rodgers examines the film and its making as a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ cinema, he finds himself at a complicated crossroads. The documentary is basically a feature expansion of a TED Talk that Rodgers gave several years ago.

Kevin Smith’s Chasing Amy has the following synopsis: Holden’s been looking for the perfect woman — funny, bright, and attractive. When he finally meets Alyssa, the woman of his dreams, she has someone a little different in mind — another woman! But together, Holden and Alyssa share the kind of relationship they’ve been looking for all along… and soon discover that the confusing ups and downs of love, sex, and friendship in the ’90s have never been so complicated… or so funny! The film stars Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Dwight Ewell, Jason Mewes, and Smith himself, with appearances by Casey Affleck, Ethan Suplee, Matt Damon, Brian O’Halloran, Guinevere Turner, and producer Scott Mosier.

Chasing Chasing Amy features exclusive interviews with Kevin Smith, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Guinevere Turner, Scott Mosier, Andrew Ahn, Robert Hawk, Princess Weekes, and Kevin Willmott.

I have been a fan of Kevin Smith for nearly thirty years now and love Chasing Amy, which ranks highly among my favorites, so I’m very interested in checking out Chasing Chasing Amy. I will definitely be watching it on VOD.

