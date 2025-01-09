New Army of Darkness Funko Pop! figures are coming in March

New Army of Darkness Funko Pop! figures of Ash Williams and Evil Ash will be released in March and are available for pre-order now

On February 19, 1993, the third entry in director Sam Raimi‘s Evil Dead franchise – Army of Darkness (watch it HERE) – reached theatres. Even though the film was a box office failure, it quickly earned a cult following… and by now, it probably ranks as one of the most popular horror comedies ever made. So there are a lot of fans out there who will be happy to hear that new Army of Darkness Funko Pop! figures are going to be released in March, and if you want to make sure you’ll be able to add these figures to your collection as soon as possible, they’re already available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth!

The figures are Ash with Boomstick (pre-order HERE) and Evil Ash (get it HERE). Images can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Here’s the description of Ash with Boomstick: “ The Middle Ages need a hero to fight the forces of the undead! Expand your Funko Pop! collection by summoning Ash Williams with Boomstick to your Army of Darkness set! This Army of Darkness Ash with Boomstick Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1880 measures approximately 4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. ” And the Evil Ash description: “ Ash Williams has been pulled into the Middle Ages to fight the forces of the undead! Now he must face his evil doppelganger, Evil Ash! Expand your Funko Pop! collection by summoning Evil Ash to your Army of Darkness set! This Army of Darkness Evil Ash Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1881 measures approximately 4 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. “

Written by Sam Raimi and his brother Ivan Raimi, Army of Darkness has the following synopsis: Ash is transported back to medieval days, where he is captured by the dreaded Lord Arthur. Aided by the deadly chainsaw that has become his only friend, Ash is sent on a perilous mission to recover the Book of the Dead, a powerful tome that gives its owner the power to summon an army of ghouls.

The film stars Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie, Richard Grove, Ted Raimi, Bridget Fonda, Timothy Patrick Quill, Michael Earl Reid, Patricia Tallman, Bill Moseley, and of course Bruce Campbell as our hero Ash Williams and his doppelganger Evil Ash.

Are you an Army of Darkness fan, and will you be buying these Funko Pop! figures? Let us know by leaving a comment below.