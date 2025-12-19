Full Moon announces their 2026 slate: Models vs. Werewolves, The Grim Rapper, and more!

Filmmaker Charles Band has a career that stretches back into the 1970s, and over the decades he has brought more than four hundred genre movies into the world. He’s best known for launching the company Full Moon, which got its start with the classic Puppet Master back in 1989. All these years later, Full Moon is still going strong – and it looks like 2026 is going to be a great year for the company. A couple of weeks ago, they launched a poll where fans to choose their next ten productions, with fourteen options to pick from. Now, they have announced the winners of that poll! Or, at least nine out of ten. Full Moon’s 2026 slate will include Models vs. Werewolves, The Grim Rapper, and more. Let’s dig into them…

The Slate

Full Moon sent the following message out to their fans: The fans voted, and the slate is locked! We put it to YOU, the Full Moon fans, to vote for what movies you want to see us make in 2026. A record number of voters chimed in and now we are proud to announce the final section of pictures going to camera this year. Each production will be shot in either Cleveland, Los Angeles, or Italy beginning in January, and we urge you get involved by joining the Full Moon Patreon program HERE. Stay tuned for more! This is gonna be a wild year!

The nine announced winners of the poll are Models vs. Werewolves, Dungeon Dolls, The Grim Rapper, Terror Express, Buried Secrets, Lost Girl’s Private Diary, Robotica, Sirens of Seduction, and Catacombs of Horror.

Models vs. Werewolves: Five young models go to an AirBnb in the woods for a full moon that comes once every five hundred years. What starts off as the perfect girl’s trip quickly becomes a nightmare as a pack of ancient werewolves are awoken by the new moon…

Dungeon Dolls: Three beautiful women wake up in a basement dungeon, finding themselves dressed like life-sized dolls. An insane gamekeeper in a mask makes the scene, challenging the girls to escape his “Toy Box” escape room through a series of terrifying tasks that indulge his twisted perversions.

The Grim Rapper: When a greedy record executive uses AI to resurrect a murdered hip-hop legend, the rapper’s vengeful spirit returns with a cursed boom box, trapping a grieving lover and her friends inside a recording studio where the dead hunt the living one beat at a time.

Terror Express: A murder-mystery bachelorette party aboard a luxury train takes a wicked turn when the bridesmaids open an antique puzzle box, unleashing three seductive incubi who charm their way into the ladies’ sleeper cars, secretly plotting to drain their life force and become mortal once again.

Buried Secrets: The Lost Catacombs of Bomarzo are rumored to hold a fortune in jewels for anyone brave enough to dig them up. When a daring (or maybe foolhardy) group of young Adventurers dare to unearth the hidden graves they manage to find the treasure — but also awaken a buried demon who’s looking for blood — and for someone to take his place in the darkness.

Lost Girl’s Private Diary: A struggling writer finds an old diary written in blood, chronicling a Victorian girl’s supernatural affairs. When she decides to steal the stories for her own novel, she accidentally completes an ancient ritual through the transcription. Now skeletal demons are crawling into her world, demanding payment in flesh.

Robotica: Two security guards working the midnight shift in an adult toy company find themselves the target of a half-dismantled and severely malfunctioning female sex doll prototype named Robotica.

Sirens of Seduction: For a price, one can approach the mysterious Professor Grantham, who has spent a lifetime crafting his demonic Sirens — beautiful female heads carved from alabaster, ruby, and crystal and draped in silk. Whisper the proper words into their tiny ears and they will fly, sing, kiss — and kill.

Catacombs of Horror: In a remote Italian village, a young traveler falls for a charming local, only to discover that the catacombs beneath his family’s estate hide an ancient creature the villagers have secretly appeased with unsuspecting tourists for generations — and she’s been marked as its next offering. Worse still, the man she’s been sharing a bed with is its devoted high priest.

Band will be directing some of these movies himself. Those where he’s not at the helm will be made by trusted collaborators like William Butler (Gingerdead Man sequels, Demonic Toys follow-ups), Chris Alexander (Necropolis: Legion, Parasite Lady), and Brooks Davis (The Gingerweed Man, Bring Her to Me).

I have been a dedicated Full Moon fan almost since the start and I’m always eager to hear their latest plans, so I’m looking forward to watching the 2026 slate come together. What do you think of this line-up? Let us know by leaving a comment below.