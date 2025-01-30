Scream 3’s Scott Foley joins the cast of Scream 7

Scott Foley, who had a role in Scream 3 (and was killed off), has signed on to join Neve Campbell in the cast of Scream 7

Are we in for more visitations from the ghosts of Ghostfaces past? Despite being killed off in the first Scream back in 1996, Ghostface killer Skeet Ulrich lingered in the mind of one of the lead characters in Scream (2022) and its follow-up Scream VI… and now Scott Foley, who played the Ghostface killer in Scream 3 back in 2000, has signed on to join the cast of the currently-in-production Scream 7 . As Deadline notes, Foley played “antagonist Roman Bridger, the film director and half-brother of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell)” in Scream 3. Ulrich’s character was seen in hallucinations had by his daughter in the most recent Scream sequels, so maybe Sidney will be having hallucinations of her dead half-brother in the new film. Or maybe they’ll work Foley into this one in a different way…

Deadline wrote, “Roman has faked his own death before so it’s plausible that he could reprise the role in the present or perhaps in flashback form in the past if he is deceased. Could Roman have a long-lost twin? This is Scream after all, so if he returns as a ghost (face killer?) or a zombie, it would not shock most. There are so many possibilities here that I defer to franchise superfans to figure out.”

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell and Scott Foley are joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown of 2022’s Scream and Scream VI, back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin.

Want to hear some rumors / possible character spoilers ? A while back, industry scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Scream 7 has the following character line-up: Taylor (17-18) – Sidney’s daughter. Brian (17-18) – is Taylor’s boyfriend. Chelsea (17-18) – the heartbreaker of the group. Holly (17-18) – Taylor’s rich friend, the queen bee of the group. Logan (17-18) – Taylor’s hot, but creepy neighbor with a Ted Bundy vibe. Jennifer (40s-50s) – Logan’s mom and Sidney’s friend. So look over the cast list and see which actor you think matches which character.

In addition to writing the original Scream, Williamson has also written I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Faculty, and Halloween H20 (where his script contributions were uncredited). He wrote the initial drafts of Scream 3 and Scream 4, then those both received some major rewrites. Williamson made his directing debut with the 1999 thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Scream 7 will be his second directing credit.

Scream 7 is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026 and filming is now underway.

What do you think of Scott Foley returning for Scream 7? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.