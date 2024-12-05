Scream 7 welcomes Gen V’s Asa Germann to the cast; potential Ghostface victim or killer?

Deadline reports that Asa Germaan (Gen V) has joined the cast of Scream 7. As you might expect, details on who Germann will be playing are being kept under wraps.

The upcoming sequel will see the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. After playing the role in the first five Scream movies, she was expected to return for the sixth until the studio low-balled her. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” Campbell said. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.” Hopefully, they apologized with a dump truck of cash this time around. Courteney Cox is also expected to return as Gale Weathers, but she hasn’t officially signed on yet. It’s also possible that Patrick Dempsey might be returning as Mark Kincaid (now married to Sidney) from Scream 3. It was recently announced that Isabel May (Yellowstone: 1883) had joined the cast as Sidney’s teenage daughter. Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web) has also signed on.

The original plan for Scream 7 would have seen Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returning as Sam and Tara Carpenter, but Spyglass Media fired Barrera after a few pro-Palestinian social media posts that they deemed anti-Semitic. The very next day, it was revealed that Ortega had exited the project as well. It was initially reported that this was due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, but it later emerged that she had wanted a substantial salary increase, which Spyglass refused, so she walked.

That wasn’t the end of the drama either. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) was set to direct the movie, but he also departed, calling it a “dream job that turned into a nightmare.” The studio then turned to Kevin Williamson, screenwriter of the original Scream movie, to direct. Upon the announcement, Neve Campbell said, “While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years.Scream 7 is slated for a February 27, 2026 release.

Asa Germaan plays Samuel Riordan on Gen V, a Supe student at Godolkin University with super-strength. He’s expected to return for the second season, which will debut on Prime Video in 2025.

Source: Deadline
