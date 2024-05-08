Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth wage a full-throttle war for the Wasteland in the final Furiosa trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are ready to “make it epic” when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga barrels into cinemas on May 24, 2024! As tickets for the full-throttle prequel become available for pre-order, the final Furiosa trailer explodes onto screens with action, drama, and one particular shot that now makes me curious about an element of the film. I’m talking about the shot of the CGI-enhanced War Boy.

My knee-jerk reaction to the CGI-enhanced War Boy is one of apprehension. How large of a role does this character play in the film, and will their cartoonishness offset an otherwise incredible-looking film? I hope not. One of the more thrilling elements of Miller’s Mad Max series is the visual spectacle, and I worry the CGI-enhanced War Boy could be an “arrow to the knee.” I could be entirely off base, and I’m simply being paranoid for no good reason. It’s a small comfort that the early reactions to Furiosa are glowingly positive, so this character did not throw audiences into a tizzy. Plus, the final Furiosa trailer looks sick, doesn’t it?

Reactions to the new Wasteland fairy tale have now hit social media. JoBlo’s JimmyO posted, “#Furiosa brings us back to The Wasteland with a stunning performance from Anya Taylor Joy. The excellent script, while still bombastic and thrilling, takes a slight detour from Fury Road. Once again, George Miller presents another visual masterclass to IMAX! It’s a glorious flick, and yes, Chris Hemsworth is insanely enjoyable as Dementus! Furiosa is yet another wild and unforgettable ride!”

Directed by George Miller from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris, Furiosa has the following synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants are in a war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The title character, Furiosa, is played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), who takes over from Fury Road’s Charlize Theron. Lachy Hulme (Offspring) pulls double duty, playing both Fury Road villain Immortan Joe (taking over from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne) and a character called Rizzdale Pell, who is “one of the gang members affiliated with the warlord Dementus.” We’ve heard Dementus is “a pretty horrible individual, and he’s played by Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Also in the cast are Tom Burke (C.B. Strike) and Quaden Bayles (Three Thousand Years of Longing), with Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) as a younger Furiosa. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson are said to reprise their Fury Road roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic.

