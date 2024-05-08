Russell Crowe to sharpen his claws as a steadfast club owner up against a cartel in the action-thriller Bear Country

Russell Crowe is reteaming with Unhinged director Derrick Borte for Bear Country, a thriller about a club owner up against a cartel.

By
Russell Crowe, Bear Country, thriller

We can’t stop here! This is Bear Country! While Russell Crowe passes the Gladiator torch to Paul Mescal for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, the Oscar-winning actor is getting behind the bar for Derrick Borte’s (UnhingedLondon TownThe Joneses) upcoming action-thriller Bear Country. The project marks another collaboration between Crowe and Borte after teaming up for Unhinged, a thriller starring Crowe as an unstable man obsessed with a woman after a spat of road rage.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Bear Country finds Crowe playing an aging but redoubtable club owner, Manco Kapak, whom a masked gunman robs. When the robbery sidelines his retirement plans and his girlfriend grows distant, his aspirations to live a quiet life shatter like glass breaking against a hardwood floor. As cartel bosses harass Manco and a young status seeker aims to purchase the club, Kapak must decide how to show them who the boss is.

In addition to directing Bear Country, Borte co-wrote the script with Daniel Forte (American DreamerH8RZ) based on the Thomas Perry novel Strip.

“After the great experience we shared on Unhinged, I’d been looking for another project with Russell – one that would allow him to show more of what so many people (including myself) loved so much about Jackson Healy in The Nice Guys – and we both immediately knew that Bear Country was the one,” Borte said about re-teaming with Crowe.

“The way Russell and Derrick took such a simple concept and turned Unhinged into a nonstop white knuckle ride is exactly what excites me about re-teaming the two for this sophisticated and fun ride through the sexy and seedy streets of Los Angeles. In addition to having action and comedy, this one allows Derrick to do what he does best, ratcheting up the suspense via a highly castable ensemble cast of characters in Bear Country,” said producer Jeffrey Greenstein.

People should know better than to mess with a person’s livelihood, especially when Russell Crowe plays the person you’re trying to screw over. It’s like they’ve never seen Gladiator or Cinderella Man. Are you interested in checking out Bear Country? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Jeremy Strong, Bruce Springsteen movie
Jeremy Strong in talks to join Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen movie
Sydney Sweeney can’t wait to start training to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic
Russell Crowe to sharpen his claws as a steadfast club owner up against a cartel in the action-thriller Bear Country
bookie and the bruiser
Vince Vaughn and Adrien Brody team for S. Craig Zahler’s The Bookie and the Bruiser
View All

About the Author

8292 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
poolman review

Poolman Review

Chris Pine’s directorial debut, Poolman, is a deadly dull flop that ranks as one of the worst directorial debuts in recent memory.

Load more articles