Doug Liman says he and Tom Cruise still talk about making an Edge of Tomorrow sequel

Tom Cruise is an extraordinarily busy man. When he’s not defying death on the set of a Mission: Impossible movie, lighting up the red carpet, or making deals to help reinvigorate the theater-going experience, you can find him watching movies with Doug Liman. I’m not kidding. According to Liman, he and Cruise watched their collaborative film Edge of Tomorrow together and are still discussing making a sequel.

Speaking with Empire magazine, Liman told the outlet, “No, we keep talking about it,” when asked if an Edge of Tomorrow sequel is in the cards. “We love that world,” Liman added, “Tom and I just actually rewatched it about two months ago, because I hadn’t seen it in 10 years,” Liman said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.'”

Interestingly, all the pieces align for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, including Emily Blunt’s interest in returning to the “die, die, and die again” world inspired by Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s novel All You Need Is Kill. In the Doug Liman-directed action film, a soldier fighting aliens, Cage (Tom Cruise), gets to relive the same day repeatedly. As he repeatedly spawns into the same scenario, Cage and Rita (Emily Blunt) devise a way for Cage to survive the battle and change pivotal events to secure victory. Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson also star.

“I haven’t necessarily always had the good fortune of having movies that have huge opening weekends,” Liman explained to Empire. “‘Bourne Identity’ lost to ‘Scooby-Doo’ [on] its opening weekend. And ‘Swingers’ came and went from the theaters. What I’ve come to understand is, I’m making movies for the long term. I’m an ego-driven guy, I’d like to get accolades now. But I also recognize that, if I was given the choice, I’ll choose making films that people 50 years from now are still watching.”

Funnily enough, I caught Edge of Tomorrow playing on my friend’s TV last weekend. It was playing in the background while he prepared food. While we prepped the vegetables and BBQ meats, we rewatched the film. It’s as good as I remember, and I’d welcome a sequel in a hot minute. How about you? Should Liman, Cruise, and Blunt reteam for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.