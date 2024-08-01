Doug Liman hasn’t given up on Edge of Tomorrow 2 and talks about the long development of his space movie with Tom Cruise

Doug Liman saw some success this year with his Road House remake despite dealing with the recent public revelation that he and Jake Gyllenhaal haven’t made their share off of Amazon’s decision to release the movie through streaming. Still, the film’s success has gotten both Gyllenhaal and Liman the greenlight to develop a sequel. Liman, however, has also been continuously inquired by fans if he would ever get around to making a sequel to the Tom Cruise/Emily Blunt Groundhog Day-esque, sci-fi war film Edge of Tomorrow, which is also sometimes referred to as Live, Die, Repeat.

As Liman promotes his new film, The Instigators, he sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he addressed that he is constantly coming up with ideas for Edge of Tomorrow 2, which may sport the title Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat. Liman stated, “No one has given up on it. The good and the bad news is that I’m so proud of that movie. I hadn’t watched it in years, but I’ve started rewatching it this year. I recently rewatched the movie with the studio. I’ve watched it with Tom Cruise. I’m going to rewatch it with Emily Blunt. So the good news is that I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s a really good movie,’ but the bad news is that I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s a really good movie. I only want to do a sequel if I can do it better.’ But I’m trying to do that, so there’s hardly a day that goes by that I don’t spend a little bit of time figuring out how to do it and do it better.”

It was recently reported that Liman needs to find a way over the hurdle of time travel‘s effect on the story as he recently told Collider, “So I am spending time trying to crack it. On the flip side, time travel’s really tough. Like really, really tough. All you have to do is develop a movie with time travel to come to the conclusion that humans will never travel through time because it’s hard to figure out a third act in a movie with time travel. So I know for a fact humans are never going to travel through time but I am trying to crack it.“