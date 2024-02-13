Emily Blunt thinks Edge of Tomorrow sequel could be good

Director Doug Liman‘s time loop / alien invasion sci-fi adventure Edge of Tomorrow (watch it HERE) did not set the box office on fire – in fact, compared to another notable under-performer starring Tom Cruise, it made less money than 2017’s The Mummy, on a higher budget. But that hasn’t stopped talk of a sequel from popping up every now and then over the ten years since the film’s release. Liman has let it be known that he has been working on a script, and Cruise’s co-star Emily Blunt has even previously said that she has read the “really promising and really, really cool” script. That was a few years ago… and in a new interview with Blunt, she has said she still thinks an Edge of Tomorrow sequel could be good.

Blunt was interviewed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and said, “ I think when we were first talking about the sequel it was right before I was about to do (the 2018 film) Mary Poppins Returns, so it was quite a while ago. I think if we’re going to do one, we’d have to reimagine what the sequel would look like. It feels like it could be good. “

Whether or not the sequel ever happens, Blunt looks back on Edge of Tomorrow fondly. “ It was exciting to go through it. It was not for the faint of heart. I think we all loved making it so much. It was such a kinetic, exciting experience working with Doug Liman, who is so off his rocker in the best way and such a brilliant filmmaker. And Tom, in that role, where there’s nothing heroic about that part and, yet, actually he becomes so heroic because of his vulnerability in it. We loved it. We were shells of our former selves by the end of it, but it was awesome. “

Based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s manga All You Need Is Kill, the first Edge of Tomorrow was set in a near future in which an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, unbeatable by any military unit in the world. Lt. Col. Bill Cage (Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop — forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again… and again. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to engage the adversaries with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Blunt). And, as Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated encounter gets them one step closer to defeating the enemy.

Liman has said the sequel’s title may be Live Die Repeat and Repeat, a play on the first film’s tagline “Live Die Repeat” (which some felt should have been the movie’s title instead of its tagline).

Coming Soon notes that when Tom Cruise signed a deal to partner with Warner Bros. last month, studios chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were hoping that an Edge of Tomorrow sequel will be one of the projects that comes out of their deal. So it might end up happening one of these days after all.

