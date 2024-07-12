Twisters star Anthony Ramos says Tom Cruise was “losing his mind” over the movie

Tom Cruise attended the London premiere of Twisters earlier this week, and it’s safe to say he had an absolute ball. Anthony Ramos, who stars in Twisters alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, told People that Cruise was “ losing his mind ” during the screening.

“ Glen was sitting behind me, my brother was next to me, and Tom was behind my brother. Tom just kept hitting me the whole entire movie, ” Ramo said. “ After the third time I turned back around, like, ‘Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!’ He keeps hitting me. ” In a normal movie-watching situation, that would be very annoying, but are you really going to tell Tom Cruise to stop hitting you because he’s so excited about your movie?

Ramos continued, “ He keeps hitting me because he’s excited about different moments, and he’s laughing. He’s just laughing out loud the whole entire film. He wasn’t afraid to express himself. I was super grateful about that. ” After the screening, Ramos said they “ hugged it out, ” adding that Cruise complimented the film. “ So shout out to Tom Cruise, man. It was really cool, ” Ramos said.

Glen Powell plays storm-chasing superstar Tyler Owens in Twisters and stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Kate Cooper, “ a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives. ” The film also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Katy O’Brien (Love Lies Bleeding), and Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

The first reactions have been quite positive, but we can find out for ourselves when Twisters hits theaters on July 19th.