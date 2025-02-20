Robert Pattinson finds it “quite strange” to currently have a good number of male fans after having a predominantly female fanbase during Twilight

As he made Twilight, Pattinson was the heartthrob that everyone loved to hate, but the star had been able to break free of that image.

Robert Pattinson’s demographic has seemingly shifted after his work in movies like Good Time and The Lighthouse. He has also been able to don the cape and cowl and become a new Batman for audiences with a separate continuity in Matt Reeves’ incarnation of The Batman. That movie became a success and fans have been waiting for a follow-up, although Reeves confirms that they are filming this year and are aiming for a 2027 release, “I can tell you that we’re…shooting this year and that we’re excited about it. I can’t really tell you anything about it except that we’re really excited about it.”

Pattinson can be seen in the upcoming Mickey 17 from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and Variety reports that while Pattinson was on the red carpet, he told the Associated Press how he felt to see the paradigm shift from predominantly female fans from his Twilight days to its current state after starring in The Batman. The star explained,

It’s quite strange. There’s like a bunch of guys, which is a new one for me!”

He also recently spoke about how he still gets grief from people who hold onto disdain for the Twilight movies. He had told GQ Spain, “I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.’” Pattinson then said, “Are you still stuck on that sh*t? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.” In 2022, Pattinson also admitted to GQ that the movies didn’t turn out quite like he had hoped. The former heartthrob explained, “I wanted to make it as arty as possible. We had this strange tension where the studio was scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time [on set] infuriated… I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time.”