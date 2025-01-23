Robert Pattinson is amused that people still continue to bash the Twilight series to him

Robert Pattinson has earned praise for his work in movies like Good Time and The Lighthouse. He has also been able to don the cape and cowl and become a new Batman for audiences with a separate continuity in Matt Reeves’ incarnation of The Batman. Fans have been waiting for a follow-up and Reeves confirms that they are filming this year and are aiming for a 2027 release, “I can tell you that we’re…shooting this year and that we’re excited about it. I can’t really tell you anything about it except that we’re really excited about it.”

Additionally, Pattinson can be seen in the upcoming Mickey 17 by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. However, as the actor speaks with GQ Spain, he reveals that he’s still being associated with his breakout teen vampire drama Twilight. Variety reports that he told the publication, “I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.’” Pattinson then said, “Are you still stuck on that sh*t? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

In 2022, Pattinson also admitted to GQ that the movies didn’t turn out quite like he had hoped. The former heartthrob explained, “I wanted to make it as arty as possible. We had this strange tension where the studio was scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time [on set] infuriated… I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time.”