Martin Freeman defends Miller’s Girl from backlash due to age gap with Jenna Ortega

Martin Freeman defends Miller’s Girl from backlash after the film courts controversy due to the age gap between Freeman and Jenna Ortega.

By
Miller's Girl, Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, backlash

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega star in Miller’s Girl, an erotic thriller which recently began streaming on Netflix. Given the subject matter of Miller’s Girl, in which a high-school teacher has an inappropriate relationship with one of his students, there has been a fair share of backlash, with many focusing on the age gap between Freeman and Ortega.

While speaking with The Times of London, Martin Freeman, who is 31 years older than Ortega, defended Miller’s Girl from the backlash. The actor said the film is “grown-up and nuanced” when it comes to dealing with the age gap relationship, adding, “It’s not saying, ‘Isn’t this great?’” Stories dealing with difficult subject matter can invite backlash, which Freeman said is a shame. “Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?” Freeman added.

Related
Miller’s Girl Review

Kristina Arjona, the intimacy coordinator on Miller’s Girl, told The Daily Mail that everything involving the explicit scenes were done properly, with extra effort to ensure Jenna Ortega was comfortable with every step. “There [were] many, many people throughout this process engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do,” Arjona explained. “Part of my job too is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors. I’m hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we’re consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed. And, again, making sure — especially with someone who’s significantly younger — that they are giving continuous consent.

A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web,” reads the synopsis for Miller’s Girl. “As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

If you’ve watched Miller’s Girl on Netflix, what do you think of the backlash?

Source: The Times of London
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Miller's Girl, Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, backlash
Martin Freeman defends Miller’s Girl from backlash due to age gap with Jenna Ortega
Avengers: Endgame, superhero fatigue
Avengers: Endgame directors don’t believe in superhero fatigue, saying Marvel’s problems are due to “generational divide”
Sicario 3, Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin says Sicario 3 is getting closer, but Christopher McQuarrie is no longer involved
Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao try to sync pregnancies in the upcoming star-studded comedy Let’s Have Kids!
View All

About the Author

9702 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles