Danny DeVito says he’d play Wario in the Super Mario sequel, and fans are already going ballistic

After making hand over white-gloved fist with $1.36B worldwide, Nintendo and Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie is returning for a sequel in 2026, and dream casting for the film’s villain is already running rampant online. Jack Black stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Bowser. However, the finale of the money-printing 2023 animated film finds the King of the Koopas in a Kandor situation. It’s almost a guarantee Bowser will pop up in the sequel, but what if another villain takes center stage? What about the gaseous anti-hero Wario? Danny DeVito says he’s ready to walk a mile with his Troll Foot in Wario’s green boots for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, and fans are losing their minds at the idea.

Speaking with The Movie Dweeb, DeVito said he’d “take them [Nintendo] to the cleaners,” but he “should play Wario.” While the dream of DeVito playing Wario is still wishful thinking, the Charlie Day connection could get the Twins and Death to Smoochy actor’s hobbit-like foot in the door. Charlie Day stars as Luigi in Illumination’s Super Mario Universe, and Day and DeVito share a show with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Day could easily put a good word in for DeVito, though the Taxi alum doesn’t need it.

Another reason DeVito could play Wario in the Super Mario Bros. sequel is fans are already ecstatic about his interest in the film. If Nintendo and Illumination want an unquestionable casting announcement, they’d get DeVito on the horn and have him name his price.

In December, Jack Black told Variety he’s ready to reprise his role as Bowser for The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2. While Black has yet to hear from Illumination about returning for another film, he did share his thoughts with the Awards Circuit Podcast, saying, “It has been radio silence…The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to chatter. I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back to business.” With that, Black said, “I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2.”

Would you like to see Danny DeVito playing Wario in Illumination’s next Super Mario Bros. movie? Sound off in the comments section below.