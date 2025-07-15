Could a Donkey Kong spinoff be swinging our way after Nintendo and Universal file for a new motion picture copyright?

The latest video game in Nintendo’s Donkey Kong universe swings onto the Nintendo Switch 2 this Thursday, July 17. Still, a new copyright listing has given DK fans another reason to go bananas. According to Public Records, Nintendo and Universal Pictures filed a “motion picture” copyright for an “Untitled Donkey Kong Project” in May, leading fans to think a big-screen adventure starring the classic Nintendo character could be on the way!

Currently, Nintendo is working on The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 and The Legend of Zelda, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Maze Runner franchise helmer Wes Ball in the director’s chair for Zelda’s live-action adaptation. We’ve suspected for months that Donkey Kong would be the next Nintendo character to star in a major motion picture, following the character’s popularity since the release of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Seth Rogen voices the iconic gorilla in Nintendo and Illumination’s 2023 animated feature, and will likely play him again if the Untitled Donkey Kong Project comes to pass.

Meanwhile, Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza, developed by Nintendo EPD, will be released Thursday for the Nintendo Switch 2 platform. The upcoming platform game finds players taking control of DK, who ventures underground with a young Pauline to recover stolen banana-shaped diamonds from groups of villainous apes. Bananza is one of the video game industry’s most anticipated titles of the year, and I’ve already got my copy pre-ordered.

In 2023, Seth Rogen spoke with ScreenRant about the possibility of a Donkey Kong spinoff. When asked what the project should be about, Rogen said it should be inspired by Nintendo and Rare’s 1994 video game Donkey Kong Country.

“Donkey Kong Country, I really did love that game,” Rogen told ScreenRant. “And it’s funny looking back on it because its look is not great by today’s standards. But at the time, it was mind-blowing, the movement and how fast it was. It felt like a huge leap. I think there’s probably more from Donkey Kong Country to mine one day.”

Are you interested in an animated Donkey Kong spinoff movie? Which iconic DK characters should star in the film? Diddy? Dixie? Candy? Cranky? King K. Rool? Let us know in the comments section below.