Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast to lead the Legend of Zelda live-action movie

Meet Zelda and Link! Sony and Nintendo have announced the two leads of the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. Variety reports that Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo, posted on his social media to announce Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth to be portraying Zelda and Link. The post also includes either first-look photos or images from their screen tests. Miyamoto writes, “I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.” The post is then followed by, “The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience.”

Bragason is an English actress whose credits include the BBC One series Three Girls and The Jetty, as well as Disney+’s Renegade Nell. Last year, she could also be seen in Euros Lyn’s vampire comedy film The Radleys. Ainsworth is also an English actor. He voiced Pinocchio for Robert Zemeckis‘ live-action Disney remake. Plus, Ainsworth portrayed Miles in the Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor. He also stars in the Canadian comedy series Son of a Critch and has appeared in an episode of Netflix’s The Sandman.