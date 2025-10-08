James Wan will be “hugely involved” in reinventing Saw for Blumhouse

If Warner Bros. doesn’t pay up, James Wan might be walking away from the Conjuring Universe – but while we wait to see how that situation is going to play out, we do know that Wan is getting involved with a franchise he hasn’t had creative input in for a long time: the Saw franchise, which he started with writer Leigh Whannell back in 2004. Wan and Whannell moved on from that franchise after Saw III, but when creative disagreements between the producers at Twisted Pictures brought the development of Saw XI to a screeching halt, Blumhouse Productions swooped in and picked up the rights to the franchise. And since Blumhouse recently merged with Wan’s production company Atomic Monster, they’re bringing Wan and Whannell back into the picture. During a recent interview with Variety, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum assured that Wan will be “hugely involved” in their reinvention of Saw.

Asked what his creative vision for Saw is, Blum answered, “ It’s really hard to make 10 movies in a franchise — I don’t take that away from the original series’ producers. And I’m grateful to them for allowing us to continue. My creative outlook is what I always preach: Get the people who made the magic in the first place more involved. James Wan [the original director] will be hugely involved. That’s how we’re going to reinvent it. “

When Blumhouse first secured the Saw deal, Wan provided the following statement: “ Saw holds a special place in my heart. Coming back to this world with a fresh perspective is both thrilling and deeply personal. For me, this will mark a significant creative return to the Saw franchise for the first time since the early days, and I’m very much looking forward to embracing the original spirit whilst pushing the legacy forward in bold, unexpected ways. “

During the Variety interview, Blum also lamented the fact that he’s losing a bidding war over the Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights (it looks like A24 is going to be the winner there), and said that the Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street franchises are his “white whales.” “ We’re always haggling. I make a run at them every day. I will never give up the quest. And if they make one without me, I’ll chase the next movie. “

Are you glad to hear that James Wan will be hugely involved with Blumhouse's Saw? Would you like to see Blumhouse get their hands on Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, and/or A Nightmare on Elm Street?