Saw producer explains why Saw XI was scrapped before Blumhouse sale

I doubt many of us could have foreseen what happened to the Saw franchise. After Saw X successfully resurrected the horror series, it was a no-brainer that there would be a sequel. Kevin Greutert was slated to return to direct Saw XI from a script by Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. However, the project stalled, and Twisted Pictures founders Oren Koules and Mark Burg ultimately sold their half of the franchise to Blumhouse Productions.

While speaking with Fangoria, Koules revealed what led to the sale of the Saw franchise. “ My partner and I couldn’t see eye to eye on Saw XI. It was the right time. We also sold the library, the ten previous movies, all of the ancillaries, the roller coaster, the escape rooms, all of it, ” he said. “ It’s hard. Some ways, I’m bummed but in some ways I’m kind of free of it all. For 21 years, that’s what I’ve been doing. I want to tell other stories. “

Koule added that Saw XI was cancelled because he and his Twisted Pictures co-founder, Mark Burg, had a difference of opinion. “ It’s not a big secret. Kevin Gruetert was directing. Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton wrote. It was a great script, ” he said. “ It took place about 30 seconds after Saw X. Everybody was in. Everybody was in. Mark [Burg] and I just couldn’t agree on the execution. ” It’s a shame the movie didn’t happen, particularly as it all seems to come down to a disagreement between the producers.