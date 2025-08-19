Horror Movie News

Saw producer explains why Saw XI was scrapped before Blumhouse sale

By
Posted 7 hours ago
Saw XI, BlumhouseSaw XI, Blumhouse

I doubt many of us could have foreseen what happened to the Saw franchise. After Saw X successfully resurrected the horror series, it was a no-brainer that there would be a sequel. Kevin Greutert was slated to return to direct Saw XI from a script by Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. However, the project stalled, and Twisted Pictures founders Oren Koules and Mark Burg ultimately sold their half of the franchise to Blumhouse Productions.

While speaking with Fangoria, Koules revealed what led to the sale of the Saw franchise. “My partner and I couldn’t see eye to eye on Saw XI. It was the right time. We also sold the library, the ten previous movies, all of the ancillaries, the roller coaster, the escape rooms, all of it,” he said. “It’s hard. Some ways, I’m bummed but in some ways I’m kind of free of it all. For 21 years, that’s what I’ve been doing. I want to tell other stories.

Related
Blumhouse Buying The Saw Franchise Sucks For All Of Us

Koule added that Saw XI was cancelled because he and his Twisted Pictures co-founder, Mark Burg, had a difference of opinion. “It’s not a big secret. Kevin Gruetert was directing. Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton wrote. It was a great script,” he said. “It took place about 30 seconds after Saw X. Everybody was in. Everybody was in. Mark [Burg] and I just couldn’t agree on the execution.” It’s a shame the movie didn’t happen, particularly as it all seems to come down to a disagreement between the producers.

It’s unclear what the future of Saw will be, but the move to Blumhouse will be something of a homecoming as James Wan and Leigh Whannell will be brought “back in the fold” to help guide its future. “Saw holds a special place in my heart,” Wan said. “Coming back to this world with a fresh perspective is both thrilling and deeply personal. For me, this will mark a significant creative return to the ‘Saw’ franchise for the first time since the early days, and I’m very much looking forward to embracing the original spirit whilst pushing the legacy forward in bold, unexpected ways.

Source: Fangoria
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,095 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Saw XI News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!