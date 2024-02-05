Saw X director Kevin Greutert is back at the helm for Saw XI

Kevin Greutert, the director of Saw VI, Saw 3D, and Saw X, is returning to the helm for the new sequel, Saw XI

As soon as Saw X, the tenth entry in the Saw franchise (you can read our review HERE), was released last September, franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules were already talking about the potential of a Saw XI . The official announcement came in December, along with the reveal that the film will be reaching theatres on September 27th. Saw X screenwriters Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg (who also wrote Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw) have let it be known that they’re not coming back for the new sequel – but our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that Saw X director Kevin Greutert will be back at the helm for Saw XI.

Greutert edited the first five Saw movies, and did the same on Jigsaw. He made his feature directorial debut with Saw VI and signed on to direct Paranormal Activity 2 after that. That movie was scheduled to be released on the same day as the seventh Saw movie, Saw 3D – so Lionsgate decided to remove Saw V director David Hackl from Saw 3D and replace him with Greutert, stealing him away from Paramount and Paranormal Activity 2. The Paranormal sequel ended up being directed by Tod Williams and was released the week before Saw 3D.

Between Saw 3D and Saw X, Greutert directed the genre films Jessabelle, Visions, and Jackals.

Now we know who’s directing Saw XI, but we still don’t know who’s writing the film. Leigh Whannell wrote the first three films, sharing story credit with James Wan on the first and third and screenplay credit with Darren Lynn Bousman on the second. The writing duo of Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan took over for parts 4 through 7 (with Thomas Fenton also getting a story credit on Saw IV). Then we reached the Goldfinger/Stolberg era.

Saw VI and Saw X are two of the most popular sequels in the franchise (Saw 3D, not so much), so I suspect a lot of fans are going to be glad to know Greutert is coming back.