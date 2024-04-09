The Crow release pushed back to August, plus Saw XI has been delayed by a full year

Lionsgate is playing a little release date shuffle today as Deadline reports that the studio has made a few changes to the schedule. First off, the release of the upcoming reboot of The Crow has been pushed from June 7th to August 23rd, which sees it getting out of the way of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

In addition to bumping back The Crow, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have also pushed back the release of Saw XI by a full year. The eleventh installment of the horror franchise was originally slated to hit theaters on September 27th, but the film will now debut on September 26, 2025. Saw XI‘s old release date will be taken over by Never Let Go, a psychological thriller directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Halle Berry. “ As Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother (Berry) and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond, ” reads the synopsis. “ Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival. “

Starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs, the modern reimagining of the original graphic novel of The Crow by James O’Barr was directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin. Here’s the synopsis: “ Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right. ” The film has seen a fair amount of backlash, including a slam from Alex Proyas, who directed the original movie. “ I think the fan’s response speaks volumes, ” Proyas said. “ The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain. “

Lionsgate wasted little time getting the ball rolling on Saw XI following the massive success of Saw X, which saw the film gross $111 million worldwide and receive the best reviews of the entire franchise. Kevin Greutert, who helmed Saw X, will be back to direct the sequel.