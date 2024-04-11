Saw XI teaser trailer asks fans to play the waiting game

Lionsgate has unveiled a Saw XI teaser trailer asking fans to play the waiting game, since the movie’s release has been pushed back a year

By

As soon as Saw X, the tenth entry in the Saw franchise (you can read our review HERE), was released last September, franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules were already talking about the potential of a Saw XI. The official announcement came in December, along with a release date: September 27th. But over the last few months, the filmmakers have come to realize they need some extra time to make Saw XI something special, so the release has been pushed back a year, to September 26, 2025. So Lionsgate has unveiled a teaser trailer asking fans to play the waiting game, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Saw X screenwriters Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg (who also wrote Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw) have let it be known that they’re not coming back for the new sequel, but Saw X director Kevin Greutert will be back at the helm.

Greutert edited the first five Saw movies, and did the same on Jigsaw. He made his feature directorial debut with Saw VI and signed on to direct Paranormal Activity 2 after that. That movie was scheduled to be released on the same day as the seventh Saw movie, Saw 3D – so Lionsgate decided to remove Saw V director David Hackl from Saw 3D and replace him with Greutert, stealing him away from Paramount and Paranormal Activity 2. The Paranormal sequel ended up being directed by Tod Williams and was released the week before Saw 3D. Between Saw 3D and Saw X, Greutert directed the genre films JessabelleVisions, and Jackals.

We still don’t know who’s writing the film. Leigh Whannell wrote the first three films, sharing story credit with James Wan on the first and third and screenplay credit with Darren Lynn Bousman on the second. The writing duo of Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan took over for parts 4 through 7 (with Thomas Fenton also getting a story credit on Saw IV). Then we reached the Goldfinger/Stolberg era.

Are you looking forward to Saw XI? Are you disappointed that it’s going to be released a year later than initially expected? Take a look at the teaser trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
