Blumhouse Buying The Saw Franchise Sucks For All Of Us

The news is still fresh like gaping wound, but it’s a sad reality: Twisted Pictures no longer owns Saw. Neither party has commented but the fact that Deadline reported it, makes it all but a certainty. It’s sad because, when I think of Saw, I think of that Twisted Pictures logo. To not have that at the beginning of a Saw already puts it into this strange parody. It’s like a Friday the 13th without the Paramount logo (and we all know how well the New Line Years went). Saw XI felt like a return to form for the series. At the time, I wish we had known that it was actually a goodbye to the franchise that we’ve grown to love. It felt like we had finally gotten things back on track and the future was very bright for John Kramer and company.

Then this happened.

The saddest part of Blumhouse taking over is the inevitability of a reboot. If rumors are to be believed, this was a big contention between the producers at Twisted Pictures: one producer wanted to continue on from the success of Saw X and one wanted to reboot the series . I think I speak for every fan of the franchise when I go: what the hell was that second producer thinking?! It was the best movie since the original! So in that regard, it’s nice that control is being taken away from someone who so clearly does not understand the series. But the other producer clearly does, and we’re missing out on that.

If Blumhouse is smart, they will put their ego aside and not try to reboot, instead following the ending of Saw X and giving us a few more years of John Kramer exploits. But that “if they’re smart” is doing a lot of the heavy lifting because they haven’t exactly been known for their great decision-making in recent years. They have clearly lost their way and until I see some signs of recovery, it’s going to be tough to get excited for anything they do, let alone bringing back a beloved series. Hell, the last Blumhouse trailer I saw got booed in theaters when the logo popped up. The brand is not doing well and a misstep here could further tank it.

But there is one silver lining with Blumhouse purchasing the Saw rights: that technically means James Wan is back with the property. Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster merged last year, which means he’s part of the company that owns the film that put him on the map. Whether he returns to the series is anyone’s guess, as he seems to be happy away from it, but you’d have to think he’d have at least some input.

Our best case scenario is that Blumhouse just hires back the original Saw XI team of Kevin Greutert, Marcus Dunstan, and Patrick Melton to continue the story set between Saw 1 and 2. They can’t just leave us Hoffman heads waiting!

What do you think? Is Blumhouse the savior of the Saw Franchise? Or will we just get a slew of soulless entries again?