Blumhouse Productions and James Wan’s Atomic Monster have officially merged

Nearly fourteen months have gone by since it was announced that M3GAN and Insidious franchise collaborators Jason Blum and James Wan were planning to merge their production companies Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster. Now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the merger deal has finally closed and Blum celebrated the merge with an X post where he said, “Our deal is …. Done. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have officially joined forces. The preeminent homes for horror are now under one roof!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will work as separate labels and retain creative independence, with a three-way ownership structure split by Blum, the majority owner; Wan; and Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal.

When we first heard about the merger, Blum said it would work out well because “James is probably 70 to 80 percent artist and 30 to 20 percent business person, and I am the reverse.” Wan added, “We really do complement each other, yin and yang, which is part of what makes this so exciting.” Blum has also said that this deal will (hopefully) result in an increase in Blumhouse output. “We don’t usually put out more than three or four theatricals a year, and my hope is that with James we could double that to six to eight theatricals.”

We look forward to seeing what Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster are going to do together at Universal in the future – and we don’t have to wait very long to see their next collaboration. Universal is going to be giving the Blumhouse / Atomic Monster production Night Swim, a film that is promising to ruin swimming pools for its audience, a theatrical release this Friday, January 5th. Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, that film has the following synopsis: Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy, and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and Gavin Warren (Fear the Walking Dead).

What do you think of Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster merging? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

