Bring Her Back: Sally Hawkins to star in new horror film from Talk to Me directors

Next from the Talk to Me directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou will be the horror film Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins

Following the success of their feature debut, the horror film Talk to Me, the directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou signed on to make a new film adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise, started developing a Talk to Me sequel titled Talk 2 Me, and let it be known that they had already shot some sort of Talk to Me prequel (but it’s not clear if or when we’ll get to see that footage), had an action drama project they’d like to make, and also had a horror script called Bring Her Back that they wanted to get into production. Now Deadline has confirmed that Bring Her Back is heading into production and will be made before Talk 2 Me or Street Fighter, with two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins of The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine signed on to star in the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

Bring Her Back is coming our way from A24, the company that also sent Talk to Me out into the world. The film is being produced by Talk To Me producers Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films. The Deadline report about the film reveals that the Philippous are also working on “a documentary project inspired by their own journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.”

In case you missed Talk to Me, that movie has the following synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Sophia Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), Miranda Otto (Annabelle: Creation), Alexandra Jensen (Frayed), Joe Bird (First Day), Otis Djanji (Aquaman), and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) star.

I questioned the hype that surrounded Talk to Me when it was released, but when I watched it I ended up really enjoying it, and was surprised at how impressed I was by the Philippous’ debut. So I look forward to seeing what they’ll do with Bring Her Back, whatever it may be about.

Are you a fan of Talk to Me, and are you interested in Bring Her Back? Let us know by leaving a comment below.