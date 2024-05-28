Bring Her Back: Billy Barratt & more join Sally Hawkins in the cast of horror film from Talk to Me directors

Following the success of their feature debut, the horror film Talk to Me, the directing duo of Danny and Michael Philippou signed on to make a new film adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise, started developing a Talk to Me sequel titled Talk 2 Me, and let it be known that they had already shot some sort of Talk to Me prequel (but it’s not clear if or when we’ll get to see that footage), had an action drama project they’d like to make, and also had a horror script called Bring Her Back that they wanted to get into production. The last film on that list is the one that’s going to be made first, and just last month we learned that two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins of The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine has signed on to star in Bring Her Back. Now Variety reports that she’s being joined in the cast by Billy Barratt (Invasion), Jonah Wren Philips (Sweet Tooth), Sally-Anne Upton (Wentworth), Stephen Phillips (The Leftovers), and newcomer Sora Wong. Details on the characters these actors will be playing have not been revealed.

Plot details are also being kept under wraps, but filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

Bring Her Back is coming our way from A24, the company that also sent Talk to Me out into the world. The film is being produced by Talk To Me producers Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films. A Deadline report about the film revealed that the Philippous are also working on “a documentary project inspired by their own journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.”

In case you missed Talk to Me, that movie has the following synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Sophia Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), Miranda Otto (Annabelle: Creation), Alexandra Jensen (Frayed), Joe Bird (First Day), Otis Djanji (Aquaman), and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) star.

