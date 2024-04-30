Fort Solis sci-fi horror video game is getting a film adaptation

Last August, developers Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar Games teamed up with publisher Dear Villagers to bring the world a sci-fi horror video game called Fort Solis , which was directed by James Tinsdale and featured performances from Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Julia Brown (World on Fire) and Troy Baker (The Last of Us). Now Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar have signed a deal with Studios Extraordinaires to develop film and TV adaptations, with the directing duo of André Hedetoft and Andreas Troedsson set to take the helm of the Fort Solis movie!

Hedetoft told IGN they were drawn to the material because “ You get a super cinematic immersive experience when you play it, you have amazing characters and actors that brought them to life in the game, and you have some really creative people behind it, and I think that’s exactly the kind of dream project to do. We also have in this story some of the most interesting characters I’ve ever seen and you, as a viewer or player, are thrown into this conflict with some really interesting moral dilemmas, ethical questions and sci-fi suspense mysteries. “

Troedsson added that Fort Solis is a great property because it mixes sci-fi, suspense, characters who are stuck in a very secluded place with a mystery where “ you don’t really know who’s right or who’s wrong. “

Described as “Moon meets Dead Space,” the video game is set in the year 2080 and has the following set-up: Jack Leary and Jessica Appleton, scientists at a human Mars colony called Fort Minor, are preparing for an oncoming storm when they receive an emergency alert from the nearby mining station Fort Solis. Leary heads over to respond, where he discovers the fort on lockdown and no sign of the crew. As he explores the base he encounters bloodstains and signs that he is not alone, eventually discovering several corpses of Solis crew members each inflicted with stab wounds. Leary heads to the maintenance bay to restart the power generators, where he is attacked by Wyatt Taylor, the lead officer of Fort Solis. Appleton, who has kept in contact with Leary over radio communications, heads over to Fort Solis at this time. Upon entering the base she immediately encounters Taylor, who attacks her but she is able to escape. Appleton begins exploring the base in search of Leary. As she investigates, Taylor taunts her over radio communications, trying to lure her to the station’s greenhouse. While she explores the station, Appleton finds the remaining crew members deceased, each appearing to have also been murdered. To find out what happens next, you’ll have to play the game… or just read the rest of that Wikipedia article.

Hedetoft and Troedsson are currently playing the game over and over while discussing the story they want to tell with the movie, finding the answers to questions like, “ Are we making this story from the game or expanding on it? Or are we recounting an entirely different encounter on Mars? ” The filmmakers talk some more about Fort Solis in the video embedded at the bottom of this article.

Have you played Fort Solis, and does this film adaptation sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.