The Invisible Man 2: Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse are developing a sequel to 2020 film

Writer/director Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man (watch it HERE) reached theatres just two weeks before the pandemic shut down the world back in March of 2020, and yet the movie still managed to make over $144 million at the global box office, on a budget of just $7 million. So it’s no surprise to hear that a sequel is in the works, it’s only a surprise that it’s taking so long to get into production. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss confirmed that The Invisible Man 2 is in development – and it’s getting closer to becoming a reality!

When the subject of a sequel came up, Moss said (with thanks to Fangoria for the transcription), “ We are, I would say – and by we, I mean Blumhouse and my production company [Love & Squalor Pictures] – we are closer than we have ever been to cracking it. And I feel very good about it. We are very much intent on continuing that story, for sure. “

Whannell’s take on The Invisible Man followed a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone.

Whannell and Blumhouse Productions are currently working on a reboot of a different classic Universal Monsters property, Wolf Man. Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz asked Moss if she has any involvement with that project, and she said, “ I wish… I would love that. I think that’s the idea for Universal in the future if Wolf Man goes well, is to revive that universe, but no, unfortunately I have not been asked to be in Wolf Man […] but if we can get this sequel happening then maybe we can get a universe started! “

So not only is Moss open to returning for The Invisible Man 2, it sounds like she’s hoping for an Invisible Man / Wolf Man crossover as well! This all sounds cool to me; I really enjoyed the old Invisible Man franchise, so I’m totally on board for more Invisible movies.

Would you like to see a sequel to Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man (and possibly an Invisible Man vs. Wolf Man)? Share your thoughts on The Invisible Man 2 by leaving a comment below.