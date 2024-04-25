The Invisible Man 2: Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse are developing a sequel to 2020 film

Elisabeth Moss confirms that she and Blumhouse Productions are developing The Invisible Man 2 and are close to cracking it

By
The Invisible Man Elisabeth Moss

Writer/director Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man (watch it HERE) reached theatres just two weeks before the pandemic shut down the world back in March of 2020, and yet the movie still managed to make over $144 million at the global box office, on a budget of just $7 million. So it’s no surprise to hear that a sequel is in the works, it’s only a surprise that it’s taking so long to get into production. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss confirmed that The Invisible Man 2 is in development – and it’s getting closer to becoming a reality!

When the subject of a sequel came up, Moss said (with thanks to Fangoria for the transcription), “We are, I would say – and by we, I mean Blumhouse and my production company [Love & Squalor Pictures] – we are closer than we have ever been to cracking it. And I feel very good about it. We are very much intent on continuing that story, for sure.

Whannell’s take on The Invisible Man followed a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone.

Whannell and Blumhouse Productions are currently working on a reboot of a different classic Universal Monsters property, Wolf Man. Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz asked Moss if she has any involvement with that project, and she said, “I wish… I would love that. I think that’s the idea for Universal in the future if Wolf Man goes well, is to revive that universe, but no, unfortunately I have not been asked to be in Wolf Man […] but if we can get this sequel happening then maybe we can get a universe started!

So not only is Moss open to returning for The Invisible Man 2, it sounds like she’s hoping for an Invisible Man / Wolf Man crossover as well! This all sounds cool to me; I really enjoyed the old Invisible Man franchise, so I’m totally on board for more Invisible movies.

Would you like to see a sequel to Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man (and possibly an Invisible Man vs. Wolf Man)? Share your thoughts on The Invisible Man 2 by leaving a comment below.

The Invisible Man
Source: Fangoria
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Psycho Killer, a horror thriller from Seven and 8mm writer Andrew Kevin Walker, has earned an R rating for violence and more
Psycho Killer: thriller from the writer of Se7en earns R rating for strong bloody violence & much more
Scream 7 is moving ahead with Kevin Williamson at the helm and Neve Campbell in the lead. Here's everything we know about the new sequel
Scream 7: Everything We Know About the New Sequel
Elisabeth Moss confirms that she and Blumhouse Productions are developing The Invisible Man 2 and are close to cracking it
The Invisible Man 2: Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse are developing a sequel to 2020 film
A full trailer for director Ishana Night Shyamalan's thriller The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, has been unveiled
The Watchers trailer: Dakota Fanning stars in Ishana Night Shyamalan thriller (Updated with new release date)
View All

About the Author

15080 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The invisible man 2 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles