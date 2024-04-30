Avengelyne: Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde comic book movie lands at Warner Bros.

Earlier this month, we learned that Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde are teaming up to bring the comic book character Avengelyne, who was created by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, to the big screen. Wilde, who previously directed Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling, will be directing the film, with Robbie producing through her company LuckyChap – and there’s a chance that she’ll end up playing the title character as well, although her reps were denying that at the time of the earlier report. Now Deadline has broken the news that the Avengelyne project has landed at Warner Bros., with the studio negotiating to close a seven figure film rights deal. It makes sense that WB wanted it, since they just had a $1.4 billion success with Robbie and LuckyChap’s Barbie.

Poor Things writer Tony McNamara is working on the screenplay, and according to Deadline, Robbie will decide whether or not to take on the role of Avengelyne once the script has been turned in. Robbie is producing the film alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, as well as Genre’s Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon.

If you’re not familiar with the Avengelyne character, Deadline provides some information: Avengelyne is an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters. She was the most feared warrior in Heaven’s Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the Devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle, when it is empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on Earth and is being groomed to be humankind’s last hope in a coming Armageddon.

Liefeld has said, “ Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable. A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her, she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey. “

The original version of the character, who made her debut in 1995, was designed to look like former Vampirella model Cathy Christian. Over the years, she has been featured in comic books published by Maximum Press, Antarctic Press, Awesome Entertainment, Avatar Press, Arcana Studio, and Image Comics. Eleven years ago, Gina Carano was attached to star in an Avengelyne film, and at another point the project was set up at Paramount with Akiva Goldsman expected to produce.

