Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap teams with Olivia Wilde to produce Avengelyne from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld

Olivia Wilde’s comic book action film Avengelyne is picking up the sword with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production company along for the ride. Based on the signature comic book creation by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, rumor has it Margot Robbie could play the lead, but her reps are denying her involvement with that part of the project. LuckyChap includes Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Simon Kinberg. LuckyChap produced Barbie, the billion-dollar barn-burner based on Mattel’s iconic blonde bombshell. With influence like that, it’s difficult not to imagine Avengelyne being a big to-do.

After directing 2019’s Booksmart and the controversial Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand filmmakers. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Avengelyne “is an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters. She was the most feared warrior in Heaven’s Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the Devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible.” Like anyone with powers worth their salt, Avengelyne uses her unique abilities to battle demons on Earth while preparing to thwart an oncoming Armageddon.

Known to Liefeld’s fans as a powerful warrior, Avengelyne could fill a unique gap in the superhero genre. Think of Vampirella meeting Barbarella with the supernatural sensitivities of John Constantine. It’s been a while since we’ve had an honest-to-goodness battle for the soul outside of Netflix’s Warrior Nun. With Olivia Wilde behind the camera, Avengelyne could exorcise people’s superhero fatigue when it lands in theaters.

What do you think about Margot Robbie climbing aboard Wilde and Liefeld’s Avengelyne? Is this a strange career move for Wilde? Will Margot Robbie end up starring in the film after all is said and done? Who do you think could play Avengelyne in Wilde’s film? Let us know in the comments section below.