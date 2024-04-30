The Bride!: Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley spotted on the set of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley have been spotted in their Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride costumes on the set of The Bride!

Several months ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to write and direct a film called The Bride! , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE). Once thought to be set up at the Netflix streaming service, this one is actually happening at Warner Bros., and the studio has set the film for a theatrical release, IMAX screens included, on October 3, 2025. Gyllenhaal has assembled a strong cast for the film that includes Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Jeannie Berlin, with Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster. Official images of the Bride and the Monster have been released before; in fact, those are what can be seen above this paragraph. But now Buckley and Bale have been spotted on set, in costume, and a “spy pic” image of them at work can be seen in the X embed at the bottom of this article.

The Bride! has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

