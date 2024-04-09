The Bride!: John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin join Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake

Several months ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to write and direct a film called The Bride! , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE). Once thought to be set up at the Netflix streaming service, this one is actually happening at Warner Bros., and the studio has set the film for a theatrical release, IMAX screens included, on October 3, 2025. Gyllenhaal has assembled a strong cast for the film that includes Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, and Julianne Hough, with Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster. Now Deadline reports that John Magaro (Past Lives) and Jeannie Berlin (You Hurt My Feelings) are also in the cast, but no details have been revealed about the characters they’re playing.

The Bride! has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

In addition to Past Lives, John Magaro’s credits include The Brave One, Assassination of a High School President, The Box, My Soul to Take, Unbroken, Carol, The Big Short, Jack Ryan, Overlord, The Umbrella Academy, Orange Is the New Black, and The Many Saints of Newark. Beyond You Hurt My Feelings, Jeannie Berlin’s credits include Getting Straight, Portnoy’s Complaint, Bone, The Heartbreak Kid, Sheila Levine Is Dead and Living in New York, Margaret, Inherent Vice, Café Society, The Night Of, The Fabelmans, Hunters, and Succession.

Are you interested in The Bride? What do you think of John Magaro and Jeannie Berlin joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.