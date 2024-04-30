I Come in Peace / Dark Angel 4K release coming from Shout Factory

I have had a strong appreciation for the 1990 sci-fi action thriller I Come in Peace , which is also known by the title Dark Angel in some territories, ever since it first came out when I was a kid, and several of my cohorts here on JoBlo are fans of the film as well – with John “The Arrow” Fallon recommending it and Chris Bumbray calling it “The Best Christmas Action Movie You Never Saw.” So we’re excited to hear that Shout Factory will be giving the film a 4K release on July 9th – and if you’re also a fan of this movie and want to add the 4K release to your collection, it’s available for pre-order at THIS LINK!

Directed by Craig R. Baxley from a screenplay by Jonathan Tydor and David Koepp (under the name Leonard Maas Jr.), I Come in Peace has the following synopsis: Renegade cop Jack Caine is intent on snuffing out a dangerous gang of drug traffickers known as the “White Boys.” When the gang makes off with a cache of heroin from federal custody and destroys the building to conceal evidence of their crime, Caine investigates with straight-arrow FBI agent Arwood Smith. But bizarre new clues reveal that the Boys’ criminal enterprise extends much further than anyone had previously imagined.

The film stars Dolph Lundgren, Brian Benben, Betsy Brantley, Jay Bilas, Sherman Howard, and Matthias Hues.

Here’s what can be found on the Shout Factory release:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW Scan From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

NEW “Go In Pieces: Remembering Dark Angel” – Featuring Interviews With Cinematographer Mark Irwin, Editor Mark Helfrich, Actor Brian Benben, And Special Make-up Effects Artist Gabriel Bartalos

“A Look Back At Dark Angel” – Featuring Interviews With Director Craig R. Baxley And Actors Dolph Lundgren And Brian Benben

Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

Are you a fan of I Come in Peace / Dark Angel, and will you be buying this 4K release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

There have been rumblings of a sequel for years (we even saw some test footage), and we’re anxiously waiting for that to go into production. In the meantime, we’ll keep rewatching the original film on a regular basis.