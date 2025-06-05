Saw: Blumhouse reportedly acquires franchise rights from Twisted Pictures

According to Deadline, Blumhouse Productions is “ acquiring the perspective rights to Twisted Pictures’ portion of the Saw franchise. ” In other words, Blumhouse is taking over the rights previously held by Twisted Pictures founders Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Lionsgate, which still owns 50% of the franchise, will remain involved as a partner.

At the moment, no new Saw movie is in development, but when the smoke clears on this deal, we should hear something about how the franchise will move forward.

More to come…