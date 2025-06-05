Horror Movie News

Saw: Blumhouse reportedly acquires franchise rights from Twisted Pictures

By
Posted 10 minutes ago
Saw, BlumhouseSaw, Blumhouse

According to Deadline, Blumhouse Productions is “acquiring the perspective rights to Twisted Pictures’ portion of the Saw franchise.” In other words, Blumhouse is taking over the rights previously held by Twisted Pictures founders Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Lionsgate, which still owns 50% of the franchise, will remain involved as a partner.

At the moment, no new Saw movie is in development, but when the smoke clears on this deal, we should hear something about how the franchise will move forward.

More to come…

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,876 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Saw X News

See More
Arrow in the Head has compiled a 2025 Horror Preview. Coming soon: Final Destination 6, The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, & more

Horror Movie News

Saw Movies Ranked: From Worst to Best

Posted 6 months ago
With Saw XI coming soon, let's take a look back and see how the first ten movies in the franchise stack up against each other.
Arrow in the Head compiles a list of our 10 favorite horror films of 2023, including Saw X, Scream VI, and Eli Roth's Thanksgiving

JoBlo Originals

10 Favorite Horror Films of 2023

Posted 1 year ago
Arrow in the Head compiles a list of our 10 favorite horror films of 2023, including Saw X, Scream VI, and Eli Roth's Thanksgiving

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. The Toxic Avenger
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!