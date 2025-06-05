Saw: Blumhouse reportedly acquires franchise rights from Twisted Pictures

According to Deadline, Blumhouse Productions is “acquiring the perspective rights to Twisted Pictures’ portion of the Saw franchise.” In other words, Blumhouse is taking over the rights previously held by Twisted Pictures founders Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Lionsgate, which still owns 50% of the franchise, will remain involved as a partner.
At the moment, no new Saw movie is in development, but when the smoke clears on this deal, we should hear something about how the franchise will move forward.
More to come…
About the Author
Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac
Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.