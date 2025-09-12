Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise may have found a home at A24

As first reported by Jeff Sneider, the new home of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is very likely to be at A24. The deal hasn’t closed yet, but once it does, it’s been said that the first project will be a TV series from JT Mollner (Strange Darling), Roy Lee (It), and Glen Powell (The Running Man).

A very heated bidding war for the franchise ignited earlier this year, with many different players involved, with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan apparently among them. The last we heard, it was down to Sony Pictures and A24. At the time, it was reported that A24 was looking to rent the rights, while Sony wanted to buy them outright.

Verve, which currently represents the rights, had studios and filmmakers eager to pitch a new take on the iconic horror franchise. Exurbia Films, a company run by Kim Henkel, co-writer of the original movie, his son Ian Henkel, and producer Pat Cassidy, holds the rights.

The original film by Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel was released in 1974, but it would be over a decade before the first sequel. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 was released in 1986, followed by Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III in 1990 and Texa Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation in 1995. Then, the franchise received its first reboot in 2003, which was followed by a prequel to the reboot in 2006. Then came Texas Chainsaw 3D in 2013, which was a direct sequel to the original movie. Leatherface, a prequel to the original, was released in 2017. Finally, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released on Netflix in 2022, taking place 50 years after the first movie and dealing with an elderly Leatherface who hasn’t lost his skill with a chainsaw.

It’s still too early to know what A24’s take on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre might look like, but the studio has a fiercely loyal fanbase and has been steadily eyeing bigger projects. This also wouldn’t mark their first foray into an iconic horror franchise, as A24 is currently behind Crystal Lake, the Friday the 13th prequel series now in production.