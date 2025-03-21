Is yet another Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot in the works?

Another Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot is said to be in the works, with Glen Powell reportedly interested in the project.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, reboot

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise could be getting yet another reboot. Deadline reports that Verve, who currently represents the rights, have studios and filmmakers eager to pitch a new take on the iconic horror franchise.

Verve represents The Texas Chainsaw Massacre estate and is building out a multimedia strategy for the seminal horror franchise,” said a Verve representative in a statement to Deadline. “Verve has not officially submitted the property into any filmmakers, producers, or buyers. Because this is such a hot and iconic horror property, packages are preemptively being brought to Verve.

According to Deadline’s report, writer/director JT Mollner (Strange Darling) and producer Roy Lee (It) are among the interested parties. One intriguing tidbit is that once Mollner puts his script together, Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) is reportedly keen to read it, with an eye towards starring in and producing the project. Lionsgate, A24, and NEON are also in the mix. Keep in mind that this is all very early in the process.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface has found its directors

The original film by Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel was released in 1974, but it would be more than a decade before the first sequel. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 was released in 1986, followed by Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III in 1990 and Texa Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation in 1995. Then, the franchise received its first reboot in 2003, which was followed by a prequel to the reboot in 2006. Then came Texas Chainsaw 3D in 2013, which was a direct sequel to the original movie. Leatherface, a prequel to the original, was released in 2017. Finally, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released on Netflix in 2022, taking place 50 years after the first movie and dealing with an elderly Leatherface who hasn’t lost his skill with a chainsaw.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is such an important piece of horror history, but after decades of sequels, prequels, and reboots, are fans ready for another reboot? Is there anything left to say that hasn’t already been said? If this latest reboot does move forward, what do you hope to see?

