Texas Chainsaw Massacre bidding war may be down to Sony vs. A24

A few months ago, it was revealed that Legendary Pictures, the company behind the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre film that was released through the Netflix streaming service, had let their rights to make new films in the franchise lapse, so Verve, which currently represents the rights, are looking to “build out a multimedia strategy” for the franchise, with filmmakers, producers, and buyers looking to get involved. It was said that writer/director JT Mollner (Strange Darling) and producer Roy Lee (It) were among the interested parties, teaming up with A24 for a TV series pitch that has actor Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) hoping to read the script. But A24 / Mollner / Lee had some serious competition. A couple of months ago, we heard that five to eight studios and/or streamers were seeking the rights, with names in the mix including Jordan Peele’s company Monkeypaw, Osgood Perkins and Neon, and even Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan! Now, industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider hears that the battle may be down to Sony vs. A24.

Deadline heard that Texas native Taylor Sheridan is interested in serving as a producer on a future Texas Chainsaw Massacre project, but wouldn’t be writing or directing it. Osgood Perkins is hoping to have the chance to write a Chainsaw screenplay with The Strangers writer/director Bryan Bertino, and Perkins would then produce the film for Neon while Bertino would direct it. As mentioned, Mollner and Lee are working with A24 on a TV series pitch that would have Texas native Glen Powell involved, but not starring. If that doesn’t pan out, Lee also has a feature film pitch for a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie that would be set up at Netflix.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights are held by a company called Exurbia Films, which is run by Kim Henkel, the co-writer of the original movie, his son, Ian Henkel, and a producer named Pat Cassidy, who is called the “curator” of the TCM franchise on Instagram. Exurbia made $2.75 million from the rights deal that resulted in the 2022 film, and are reportedly hoping to get $3 million for the new deal. Official talks started a couple months ago, with Verve and Exurbia fielding offers from interested collaborators. The competition brings to mind the tagline for the original film, “Who will survive, and what will be left of them?”

Now, Sneider reports, “ On the Texas Chainsaw Massacre front, I’m told that Sony is in pole position for the rights, though the package from A24, Roy Lee, JT Mollner, and Glen Powell is still in the mix. But those are the two finalists, from what I understand. The difference is that while A24 and Co. want to rent the rights, so to speak, I’m told that Sony is looking to buy the rights outright. Then the studio can do whatever it wants with ol’ Leatherface. The studio may be looking to better exploit the current horror craze, as I Know What You Did Last Summer underperformed this summer, and Sony’s Tom Rothman still hasn’t greenlit a third 28 Years Later movie from Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. The response to the first film was quite divisive, and I don’t expect the second, The Bone Temple, to live up to its predecessor’s performance at the box office. “

It’s interesting to hear that Sony may be the favorite to win this bidding war, given that they’re said to want to outright buy the rights to the Chainsaw franchise. I would think Exurbia would want to hang on to their rights and continue loaning them out to companies now and then instead of just letting Sony taking the whole thing off their hands. It was previously said that Exurbia did want to have creative input on whatever project goes forward, and Osgood Perkins even confirmed that the rights holders had provided bidders with a guide book they had put together. “ ‘These are the things that we think are important, these are the things we’d love to see, these are the things we don’t like,’ so on and so forth. ” So selling the franchise to Sony would be quite a turn-around, as they would be giving up their chance to have a say in what happens next. I’d imagine a limited time partnership with A24 would be more appealing to them… but I’m not in the room with Exurbia.

Who would you like to see land the rights to make the next Texas Chainsaw Massacre project? Should Sony be allowed to take full control? Should Exurbia team up with JT Mollner, Roy Lee, Glen Powell, and A24? Let us know by leaving a comment below.