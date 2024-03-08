Halloween TV series is a “creative reset” back to the original film

Halloween TV series is a creative reset for the franchise that will take it back to the story and characters of John Carpenter’s film

You didn’t really think Halloween Ends would be the end of the Halloween franchise, did you? That movie may have brought an end to one version of Michael Myers, but the filmmakers can always go back to an earlier iteration – or create a whole new one. Last October, we learned that Halloween will continue with a TV series that Miramax is developing with the company they share the rights to the franchise with, Malek Akkad’s Trancas International Films. Now Miramax’s Marc Helwig has given Deadline an update on the project, revealing that it’s a “creative reset” that takes the franchise back to the original film, John Carpenter’s 1978 classic.

Helwig said the Halloween TV series is “ on a fast track, it’s a big priority for us. We’ve had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we’ll have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to be doing very soon. We’re hoping to lock down the creative team very soon. The foundation of (the show) is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them. It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations. “

Judging by that quote, it sounds like we’re going to be seeing the story of Michael Myers, Doctor Loomis, and Laurie Strode and her friends play out all over again, this time on the small screen.

Miramax and Trancas are looking to build a new Halloween universe with this TV series, so it could run for multiple seasons while also branching out into movies.

Are you interested in seeing how the Halloween TV series is going to turn out? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Halloween (and A24’s upcoming Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake) follow in the footsteps of Bates Motel, Hannibal, and Chucky, which have brought iconic horror characters to the small screen for multiple seasons. While there was a Friday the 13th TV series in the ’80s, it didn’t have anything to do with Jason Voorhees or his mother… but Freddy Krueger did host an anthology series called Freddy’s Nightmares for a couple seasons.