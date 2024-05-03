Interview: Natasha Henstridge Talks The Insanity Of Cinderella’s Revenge + Future of Species Franchise

It seems like every other week there’s a new horror release based on some classic literary character. Whether it’s Pinocchio or Winnie the Pooh, there doesn’t seem to be a sign of them slowing down. And this time their sights are on Cinderella. I’m sure you can imagine all the ways that classic tale can be given a horror slant, with Cinderella’s awful treatment by her stepfamily. The movie itself has some fun moments (you can check out my review HERE) but the real highlight is Natasha Henstridge as the Fairy Godmother. She relishes every moment of screen time and looks to be having a blast. So I was excited to be able to talk to her about the part.

Plus, if you know me, you know I’m going to ask Ms. Henstridge about some random horror movie she’s in. The culprit this time happened to be John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars, in which Henstridge starred. We get into how she was recommended by her at the time boyfriend after Courtney Love (yes, THAT Courtney Love) dropped out of the project just one week before filming. And it’s hard to think of Natasha without thinking of the film that put her on the map: Species. We get into whether or not the franchise has any place in today’s sexually sensitive society and if she’d have any interest in returning.

Cinderella’s Revenge plot:

Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters and stepmother push her too far, leading her to swap her glass slippers in pursuit of blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother.

CINDERELLA’S REVENGE IS RELEASING TO THEATERS ON APRIL 26TH, 2024.