Cinderella’s Revenge trailer: Natasha Henstridge horror film reaches theatres in April

About eight months ago, we heard that Natasha Henstridge of the first two Species movies and John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars, among other credits, had signed on to star in Cinderella’s Revenge , which gives the classic fairy tale a horror twist. Last week, it was announced that the film is set to receive a theatrical release on April 26th, courtesy of Iconic Events. Now a trailer has arrived online to offer a glimpse of what this film has in store for us when it reaches the big screen, and you can check it out in the embed above.

This theatrical release is part of an exclusive deal with Regal, with Quiver Distribution handling all other rights in North America.

Starring Lauren Staerck (Curse of Jack Frost) as Cinderella, this gory twist on the fairy tale will show us what happens when Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters and stepmother push her too far, leading her to swap her glass slippers in pursuit of blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother . My immediate assumption was that Henstridge would be playing the wicked stepmother, but she actually takes on the role of the Fairy Godmother.

Henstridge and Staerck are joined in the cast of Cinderella’s Revenge by Stephanie Lodge (Jack & Jill: The Hills of Hell), Beatrice Fletcher (Wrath of Van Helsing), Megan Purvis (Cannibal Troll), Ricardo Freitas (Conjuring the Plastic Surgeon), Stephen Staley (Dinosaur Hotel), Mike Kelson (Dragon Fury: Wrath of Fire), William Marshall (Demons at Dawn), Peter Watson (Once Upon a Time in Hollyweird), Zach Devereux (Punch), and Darrell Griggs (Curse of the Scarecrow).

Directed by Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers), Cinderella’s Revenge is being produced by Mark L. Lester, Cami Winikoff, Jessica Mathis, and Sobini Films’ Mark Amin.

Lester (who is, yes, the same Mark L. Lester who directed films like Commando, Firestarter, Showdown in Little Tokyo, Armed and Dangerous, Class of 1984, Class of 1999, etc.) told The Wrap, “ I’m so excited for audiences to see this newly imagined horror version of Cinderella in theaters. The picture is scary and fun at the same time and horror fans will love it. “

What did you think of the trailer for Cinderella’s Revenge? Will you be seeing this movie during its theatrical release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.