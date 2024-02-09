Cinderella’s Revenge: horrific fairy tale starring Natasha Henstridge gets April theatrical release

About eight months ago, we heard that Natasha Henstridge of the first two Species movies and John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars, among other credits, had signed on to star in Cinderella’s Revenge , which gives the classic fairy tale a horror twist. The film was in production in the UK at the time, with Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers) directing for Sobini Films. Cinderella’s Revenge has since made its way through post-production, and now The Wrap reports that it’s set to receive a theatrical release on April 26th, courtesy of Iconic Events. They note that this theatrical release is part of an exclusive deal with Regal, with Quiver Distribution handling all other rights in North America.

Starring Lauren Staerck (Curse of Jack Frost) as Cinderella, this gory twist on the fairy tale will show us what happens when Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters and stepmother push her too far, leading her to swap her glass slippers in pursuit of blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother . My immediate assumption was that Henstridge would be playing the wicked stepmother, but she actually takes on the role of the Fairy Godmother.

Henstridge and Staerck are joined in the cast of Cinderella’s Revenge by Stephanie Lodge (Jack & Jill: The Hills of Hell), Beatrice Fletcher (Wrath of Van Helsing), Megan Purvis (Cannibal Troll), Ricardo Freitas (Conjuring the Plastic Surgeon), Stephen Staley (Dinosaur Hotel), Mike Kelson (Dragon Fury: Wrath of Fire), William Marshall (Demons at Dawn), Peter Watson (Once Upon a Time in Hollyweird), Zach Devereux (Punch), and Darrell Griggs (Curse of the Scarecrow).

Cinderella’s Revenge is being produced by Mark L. Lester, Cami Winikoff, Jessica Mathis, and Sobini Films’ Mark Amin.

Lester (who is, yes, the same Mark L. Lester who directed films like Commando, Firestarter, Showdown in Little Tokyo, Armed and Dangerous, Class of 1984, Class of 1999, etc.) told The Wrap, “ I’m so excited for audiences to see this newly imagined horror version of Cinderella in theaters. The picture is scary and fun at the same time and horror fans will love it. “

Are you interested in seeing fairy tales turned into horror movies? Will you be seeing Cinderella’s Revenge during its theatrical release? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.