Hocus Pocus 3 conversations are ongoing, Sarah Jessica Parker confirms

Writer Jen D’Angelo got her start working on episodes of shows Workaholics, Cougar Town, and Young Rock, and recently she was on a streak of successfully getting her feature scripts brought to the screen. She wrote the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2, the time travel slasher Totally Killer, and the comedy Quiz Lady – but a project that has been slowing her down is Hocus Pocus 3 , which she has been attached to for a couple of years now. Following the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it’s been surprising to see that Hocus Pocus 3 is taking so long to make it into production, even with Bette Midler urging the studio to take action. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live!, Sarah Jessica Parker was asked for an update on the sequel and could only really say that the conversations are ongoing.

Parker said (with thanks to Deadline for the transcription) there have been “ no more developments other than we would like to do it. We’ve been having some conversations. “

The original cult favorite Hocus Pocus was released in 1993. Directed by Kenny Ortega from a screenplay credited to Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert (and based on story Garris crafted with David Kirschner), that film was about a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693. The fearsome threesome is inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem. As they attempt to acclimate to the 20th century, they are horrified to discover that Halloween has become a holiday. Fans had to wait 29 years for Hocus Pocus 2. That sequel saw Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising the roles of the Sanderson Sisters. The film has the following synopsis: Picking up 29 years after a teen named Max lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the three 17th-century child-essence-stealing sorceresses, Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) are now looking for revenge. With the Sanderson Sisters back to terrorize Salem, it’s up to three high school students to stop them. How do you do that? By summoning the wrath of an enchantress, of course.

In the build-up to the release of Hocus Pocus 2, Entertainment Weekly asked the Sanderson stars if they saw a Hocus Pocus 3 in their future. Najimy responded “ never say never “, but that she felt like they were done with the Sandersons because “ We’ve pulled every story you could pull out of this. ” Parker liked the idea of the next sequel being animated, but left a reunion up to her co-stars: “ It just depends on what Kathy and Bette want! ” Midler said, “ I don’t know. I’m envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it. I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how. I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It’s good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem! “

A year ago, Midler was asked if Hocus Pocus 3 was going to happen and responded, “I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!”

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher is expected to the helm for Hocus Pocus 3, whenever it happens.

Are you hoping to see Hocus Pocus 3? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.