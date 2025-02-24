Screen Actors Guild Award winners…Who got the final push before Oscar Sunday?

The winners for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards gave some key film actors that final vote of encouragement before next week’s Oscars.

The winners for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards were unveiled on Sunday, February 23rd, with awards being handed out equally on the film front and Shōgun leading in the TV categories. Going into the ceremony, Wicked led the film nominations with five, while Shōgun had just as many for television.

Check out the full list of winners from the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY – THE BRUTALIST

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN – WINNER

DANIEL CRAIG – QUEER

COLMAN DOMINGO – SING SING

RALPH FIENNES – CONCLAVE

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON – THE LAST SHOWGIRL

CYNTHIA ERIVO – WICKED

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN – EMILIA PÉREZ

MIKEY MADISON – ANORA

DEMI MOORE – THE SUBSTANCE – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY – WICKED

YURA BORISOV – ANORA

KIERAN CULKIN – A REAL PAIN – WINNER

EDWARD NORTON – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN?

JEREMY STRONG – THE APPRENTICE

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

JAMIE LEE CURTIS – THE LAST SHOWGIRL

DANIELLE DEADWYLER – THE PIANO LESSON

ARIANA GRANDE – WICKED

ZOE SALDAÑA – EMILIA PÉREZ – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE – WINNER

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY – WINNER

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM – MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY

COLIN FARRELL – THE PENGUIN – WINNER

RICHARD GADD – BABY REINDEER

KEVIN KLINE – DISCLAIMER

ANDREW SCOTT – RIPLEY

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES – THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL

CATE BLANCHETT – DISCLAIMER

JODIE FOSTER – TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY

LILY GLADSTONE – UNDER THE BRIDGE

JESSICA GUNNING – BABY REINDEER – WINNER

CRISTIN MILIOTI – THE PENGUIN

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO – SHŌGUN

JEFF BRIDGES – THE OLD MAN

GARY OLDMAN – SLOW HORSES

EDDIE REDMAYNE – THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

HIROYUKI SANADA – SHŌGUN – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES – MATLOCK

NICOLA COUGHLAN – BRIDGERTON

ALLISON JANNEY – THE DIPLOMAT

KERI RUSSELL – THE DIPLOMAT

ANNA SAWAI – SHŌGUN – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY – NOBODY WANTS THIS

TED DANSON – A MAN ON THE INSIDE

HARRISON FORD – SHRINKING

MARTIN SHORT – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – WINNER

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE – THE BEAR

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL – NOBODY WANTS THIS

QUINTA BRUNSON – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS – THE BEAR

AYO EDEBIRI – THE BEAR

JEAN SMART – HACKS – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

SHŌGUN – WINNER

SLOW HORSES

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – WINNER

SHRINKING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN – WINNER

As the actors branch has the largest percentage of voters in AMPAS, the SAG Awards are one of the strongest indicators of who will take home Oscar gold. As such, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña are the secured frontrunners…although we know it doesn’t always work out this way.

What do you think of this year’s SAG winners? What would you have changed? Do you think it will be a perfect match at the Oscars next week?