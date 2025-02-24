Screen Actors Guild Award winners…Who got the final push before Oscar Sunday?

The winners for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards were unveiled on Sunday, February 23rd, with awards being handed out equally on the film front and Shōgun leading in the TV categories. Going into the ceremony, Wicked led the film nominations with five, while Shōgun had just as many for television.
Check out the full list of winners from the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
ADRIEN BRODY – THE BRUTALIST
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN – WINNER
DANIEL CRAIG – QUEER
COLMAN DOMINGO – SING SING
RALPH FIENNES – CONCLAVE
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
PAMELA ANDERSON – THE LAST SHOWGIRL
CYNTHIA ERIVO – WICKED
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN – EMILIA PÉREZ
MIKEY MADISON – ANORA
DEMI MOORE – THE SUBSTANCE – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
JONATHAN BAILEY – WICKED
YURA BORISOV – ANORA
KIERAN CULKIN – A REAL PAIN – WINNER
EDWARD NORTON – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN?
JEREMY STRONG – THE APPRENTICE
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MONICA BARBARO – A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
JAMIE LEE CURTIS – THE LAST SHOWGIRL
DANIELLE DEADWYLER – THE PIANO LESSON
ARIANA GRANDE – WICKED
ZOE SALDAÑA – EMILIA PÉREZ – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
ANORA
CONCLAVE – WINNER
EMILIA PÉREZ
WICKED
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DUNE: PART TWO
THE FALL GUY – WINNER
GLADIATOR II
WICKED
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JAVIER BARDEM – MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY
COLIN FARRELL – THE PENGUIN – WINNER
RICHARD GADD – BABY REINDEER
KEVIN KLINE – DISCLAIMER
ANDREW SCOTT – RIPLEY
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
KATHY BATES – THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL
CATE BLANCHETT – DISCLAIMER
JODIE FOSTER – TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY
LILY GLADSTONE – UNDER THE BRIDGE
JESSICA GUNNING – BABY REINDEER – WINNER
CRISTIN MILIOTI – THE PENGUIN
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
TADANOBU ASANO – SHŌGUN
JEFF BRIDGES – THE OLD MAN
GARY OLDMAN – SLOW HORSES
EDDIE REDMAYNE – THE DAY OF THE JACKAL
HIROYUKI SANADA – SHŌGUN – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
KATHY BATES – MATLOCK
NICOLA COUGHLAN – BRIDGERTON
ALLISON JANNEY – THE DIPLOMAT
KERI RUSSELL – THE DIPLOMAT
ANNA SAWAI – SHŌGUN – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
ADAM BRODY – NOBODY WANTS THIS
TED DANSON – A MAN ON THE INSIDE
HARRISON FORD – SHRINKING
MARTIN SHORT – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – WINNER
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE – THE BEAR
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
KRISTEN BELL – NOBODY WANTS THIS
QUINTA BRUNSON – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS – THE BEAR
AYO EDEBIRI – THE BEAR
JEAN SMART – HACKS – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BRIDGERTON
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL
THE DIPLOMAT
SHŌGUN – WINNER
SLOW HORSES
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
THE BEAR
HACKS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – WINNER
SHRINKING
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
THE BOYS
FALLOUT
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
THE PENGUIN
SHŌGUN – WINNER
As the actors branch has the largest percentage of voters in AMPAS, the SAG Awards are one of the strongest indicators of who will take home Oscar gold. As such, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña are the secured frontrunners…although we know it doesn’t always work out this way.
What do you think of this year’s SAG winners? What would you have changed? Do you think it will be a perfect match at the Oscars next week?
