The nominations for 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced

The live in-person announcement of the nominations have been canceled due to the Los Angeles brush fires, but the list has since been released.

Due to the unfortunate ongoing events of the Los Angeles wildfires, the live reading for the upcoming nominations for the SAG Awards was canceled and the nominations were instead announced on the SAG website. The Screen Actors Guild would also include a message addressing the current emergency situation.

The statement read,

We want to take a moment to acknowledge the devastating fires affecting Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community. Please consider donating to a charity of your choice to help those in need. To support impacted members of our artist community, donations can be made to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which operates a natural disaster relief fund. Donate HERE.“

The nominees can be viewed below, courtesy of Variety:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY – “THE BRUTALIST”

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

DANIEL CRAIG – “QUEER”

COLMAN DOMINGO – “SING SING”

RALPH FIENNES – “CONCLAVE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

CYNTHIA ERIVO – “WICKED”

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

MIKEY MADISON – “ANORA”

DEMI MOORE – “THE SUBSTANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY – “WICKED”

YURA BORISOV – “ANORA”

KIERAN CULKIN – “A REAL PAIN”

EDWARD NORTON – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JEREMY STRONG – “THE APPRENTICE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

DANIELLE DEADWYLER – “THE PIANO LESSON”

ARIANA GRANDE – “WICKED”

ZOE SALDAÑA – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

COLIN FARRELL – “THE PENGUIN”

RICHARD GADD – “BABY REINDEER”

KEVIN KLINE – “DISCLAIMER”

ANDREW SCOTT – “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES – “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”

CATE BLANCHETT – “DISCLAIMER”

JODIE FOSTER – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

LILY GLADSTONE – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

JESSICA GUNNING – “BABY REINDEER”

CRISTIN MILIOTI – “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO – “SHŌGUN”

JEFF BRIDGES – “THE OLD MAN”

GARY OLDMAN – “SLOW HORSES”

EDDIE REDMAYNE – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

HIROYUKI SANADA – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES – “MATLOCK”

NICOLA COUGHLAN – “BRIDGERTON”

ALLISON JANNEY – “THE DIPLOMAT”

KERI RUSSELL – “THE DIPLOMAT”

ANNA SAWAI – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

HARRISON FORD – “SHRINKING”

MARTIN SHORT – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

QUINTA BRUNSON – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS – “THE BEAR”

AYO EDEBIRI – “THE BEAR”

JEAN SMART – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

SHŌGUN

SLOW HORSES



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

SHRINKING



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN