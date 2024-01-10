SAG Awards 2024: The Nominations have been announced for this year’s awards show

Awards season is in full swing now that the Golden Globes recently broadcasted and the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards have been unveiled.

The awards show circuit continues after the 2024 Golden Globes recently honored last year’s achievements, which included big wins for Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Barbie. Mere days after the Golden Globes, Emmy nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae have announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards via Instagram. After the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards also serve as a sort of barometer for what the winners of the Academy Awards are predicted to be.

According to Variety, “the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix for the first time this year as part of their multi-year deal.” They have also posted the complete list of TV and movie nominations, which feature awards for stunt ensembles in a television series and a motion picture. You can view the list of Screen Actors Guild nominations for 2024 below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Be Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Guilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One