SAG Awards 2024: The Nominations have been announced for this year’s awards show

Awards season is in full swing now that the Golden Globes recently broadcasted and the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards have been unveiled.

The awards show circuit continues after the 2024 Golden Globes recently honored last year’s achievements, which included big wins for Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Barbie. Mere days after the Golden Globes, Emmy nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae have announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards via Instagram. After the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards also serve as a sort of barometer for what the winners of the Academy Awards are predicted to be.

According to Variety, “the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix for the first time this year as part of their multi-year deal.” They have also posted the complete list of TV and movie nominations, which feature awards for stunt ensembles in a television series and a motion picture. You can view the list of Screen Actors Guild nominations for 2024 below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Be Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Guilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Source: Variety
